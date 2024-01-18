Denver temperatures drop quickly as cold front races across Colorado's Front Range

Just as quickly as temperatures climbed into the low 50s across parts of the Denver metro area Thursday, they fell into the 30s as a cold front raced through the Front Range in the afternoon.

CBS

The temperature at Denver International Airport climbed to 50 degrees by 10:45 a.m. Thursday morning but dropped 20 degrees in just one hour as the cold front advanced in.

Temperatures on Thursday will continue to fall into the 20s by the late afternoon, and teens by the evening.

CBS

Along with the sharp drop in temperatures, comes an increase in wind speed and direction. Gusts across the Front Range and Denver metro have been around 30 to 40 miles per hour, and won't let up until later on Thursday.

CBS

Many wake up Friday morning to sub-zero, or single-digit morning lows, with sub-zero wind chills.

Copter4 flew above the Denver metro area early Thursday afternoon. CBS

Highs on Friday will only climb into upper 20s to low 30s across a lot of the state.

CBS