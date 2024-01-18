Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver temperatures drop quickly as cold front races across Colorado's Front Range

By Alex Lehnert

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado weather: A drop in temperatures Thursday afternoon, with more mountain snow
Colorado weather: A drop in temperatures Thursday afternoon, with more mountain snow 02:22

Just as quickly as temperatures climbed into the low 50s across parts of the Denver metro area Thursday, they fell into the 30s as a cold front raced through the Front Range in the afternoon.

regional-temps.png
CBS

The temperature at Denver International Airport climbed to 50 degrees by 10:45 a.m. Thursday morning but dropped 20 degrees in just one hour as the cold front advanced in.

Temperatures on Thursday will continue to fall into the 20s by the late afternoon, and teens by the evening.

next-12-hrs-temps.png
CBS

Along with the sharp drop in temperatures, comes an increase in wind speed and direction. Gusts across the Front Range and Denver metro have been around 30 to 40 miles per hour, and won't let up until later on Thursday.

fr-wind-gust.png
CBS

Many wake up Friday morning to sub-zero, or single-digit morning lows, with sub-zero wind chills.

cold-front.jpg
Copter4 flew above the Denver metro area early Thursday afternoon. CBS

Highs on Friday will only climb into upper 20s to low 30s across a lot of the state.

co-tonight-lows.png
CBS
Alex Lehnert
alex-lehnert.jpg

First Alert Meteorologist Alex Lehnert provides the weather forecast on CBS Colorado Mornings. Catch her latest First Alert Weather updates CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out her bio.

First published on January 18, 2024 / 2:17 PM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.