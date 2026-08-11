In Colorado, teens can be charged the same as adults if they cause a crash

As students across the Denver metro area are heading back to school, it is important to make sure they are comfortable if they are driving.

Colorado State Patrol says in the first eight months of 2025, teens were at fault for almost 1,500 crashes. These are teens between the ages of 15 and 19. The breakdown includes:

nearly 500 by inattentive driving or distracted driving

over 450 for excessive speeding

more than 350 for following too closely

Tom Harwood / Getty Images

Troopers say every single crash is preventable. They are asking parents to watch out for their teens' driving habits. They recommend:

riding along with them to make sure their phone never comes out

make sure the kids know where the posted speed limits are

have them keep both hands on the steering wheel

always wear a seat belt

Troopers say if these teens get into a crash and it is caused by a bad habit, they will be charged the same as an adult.

"If your son or daughter drives to school and is on their phone and they strike another student, a pedestrian, or someone on a bike and we can prove that, depending on their age, they could be looking at spending some time in jail," said Sgt. Ivan Alvarado, Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers say if your child is too nervous to drive to school alone, do not force them on the road. Wait until they are comfortable.