Colorado teenager has been missing since early October

A Colorado teen has been missing since early October and now Loveland police are asking for the public's help locating them.

Melody Burns, 15, who goes by "Forrest" and uses they/them pronouns, voluntarily left their home on Oct. 6, 2023, according to Loveland police. Burns wears glasses and dyed their hair black when they left their home.

Loveland Police Department

Burns goes to school in Fort Collins but also has not been seen there since October.

According to police, Burns has a history of running away and they don't suspect suspicious circumstances surrounding the case.

Anyone with information about Burns or their location is asked to call the Loveland Police Department at 970-962-2032 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.