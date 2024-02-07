Watch CBS News
Colorado teenager has been missing since early October

By Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

A Colorado teen has been missing since early October and now Loveland police are asking for the public's help locating them.

Melody Burns, 15, who goes by "Forrest" and uses they/them pronouns, voluntarily left their home on Oct. 6, 2023, according to Loveland police. Burns wears glasses and dyed their hair black when they left their home.

forrest-burns-missing-colorado-teen-web-double.png
Loveland Police Department

Burns goes to school in Fort Collins but also has not been seen there since October.

According to police, Burns has a history of running away and they don't suspect suspicious circumstances surrounding the case. 

Anyone with information about Burns or their location is asked to call the Loveland Police Department at 970-962-2032 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.

Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been in Denver since 2022. He plays drums and has a gray tabby cat named Sox. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on February 7, 2024 / 4:24 PM MST

