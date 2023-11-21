Talking turkey: Here are some essential tips for a safe Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is just days away and we're all thinking about those turkey dinners and sitting down around the table with people we love. However, with the hustle and bustle of the holiday, it's important to make sure you're taking time to prepare your food safely.

Retail Food Safety Team Manager for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Troy Huffman sat down with CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White to discuss how to do so.

Firstly, Huffman says there is a technique on how to safely thaw a turkey.

"I often enjoy going on Wednesday evenings to pick up a few last-minute things and I see people running down the aisle with a frozen turkey in their shopping cart. I sure hope they're not going to cook that the next day. Usually, you want to go with about three to four pounds a day in advance. Always thaw those kinds of things in the refrigerator to make sure that it's going to be safe, keeping it separate from other things in the refrigerator to ensure that there's not going to be any cross-contamination."

There's also a lot to consider in making sure your turkey is cooked to the correct temperature of 165 degrees.

"A lot of thermometers come with this pop-up timer that are actually pushed into the bird, when you unwrap them there's sometimes one of those in there. It gives you an idea of when things should probably come out of the oven. Meat thermometers aren't very accurate at all. A digital thermometer is actually best. Make sure they're working properly. An ice bath, check to see if it's 32 degrees and you're ready to rock and roll," he said.

As for storing leftovers, Huffman gave some advice as well.

"You want to sit down and eat that dinner and when things start to cool on the counter, not letting them sit out for very long. Try to break that down, maybe even set a timer on your phone that 45 minutes or an hour after you've started eating dinner. Remind yourself, I've got to get that broken down, spread out on a pan and put in the refrigerator in order for it to cool properly to get to temperatures where it's going to be safe and not end up possibly getting anybody sick."

Huffman says you can go back to the food safety basics this holiday as well as you enjoy your feast.

If you find yourself in a pinch and have last-minute questions about preparing your Thanksgiving dinner, you can contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline. Call 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854). It's open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. MST, Monday through Friday.