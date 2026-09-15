Colorado Symphony's Denver home set to undergo massive renovations

One of Denver's most iconic concert halls is set to undergo massive renovations. In order to fund the $122 million Boettcher Hall renovation project, the city of Denver and the Colorado Symphony, which calls it home, have had to get creative to pull funds together.

The venue stands out as a first of its kind.

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"This has been America's first in-around symphonic venue, and 48 years later, technology is different," said Daniel Wachter, the symphony's president.

It's time for some major upgrades -- from acoustics, to accessibility, to the chairs, which many will be happy to hear are getting replaced.

"That's the number one complaint of patrons directly after parking. So, we will not fix parking through the renovation, but the seats will be renewed."

And right now, all fundraising streams are possible.

"They might even get the chance to buy the old ones. So, as part of raising a little bit of money."

CBS Colorado's Chierstin Roth interviews Coloradp Symphony President Daniel Wachter. CBS

Per the agreement with the city, the Colorado Symphony is responsible for providing $15 million of their own, which they plan to do by selling naming rights. While the inside will remain Boettcher Concert Hall, other areas will be renamed.

"We have the opportunity to market naming rights for the building, for the stage, for the front of the house, for the donor lounge, for the education center."

And Wachter feels confident they'll be able to raise their part due to a third-party study that was conducted to gain understanding about the economic value of those rights.

"That study really gave us a good level of confidence about value."

There's still time before construction begins; it's slated to start in 2028 and finish in late August. During that time, the musicians will play at various venues throughout the state.

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"Two years to prepare for such a massive undertaking is not a lot of time. So, the renovation itself needs to be prepared," Wachter said.

Those who call it home have high hopes for what the venue will become.

"It will become a landmark for Denver and Colorado, but a landmark concert hall in this country."

During the next six to nine months, the symphony will work to nail down venue options for where they'll perform during construction.