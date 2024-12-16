Colorado students benefit from mock government experience

After months of work, dozens of high school students from across Colorado met for the 3-day Youth in Government conference. The conference is a mock state government experience complete with an elected Governor and Lt. Government. The YMCA of Metro Denver has been hosting its Youth in Government program for 70-years.

"I wrote this bill to keep animals that are native to Colorado thriving in our state," said Courtney Foxworth a freshman Resurrection Christian School in Loveland, in her authorship speech.

Foxworth gave the speech to introduce her bill in the House of Representatives. She wants to create grants for wildlife conservation projects that would encourage state wildlife technicians to work with zoologists.

"I believe that zoos have a vital part in conservation, and I feel like the state could have more to do with that conservation efforts," Foxworth told CBS News Colorado.

To write her bill, Foxworth had to do a good bit of research. She had to find out how to fund her grant program, what kind of state support zoos already get, and whether there already is a program like hers in place.

"I'm really passionate about zoos and conservation," she explained.

Passion is a priority at the Y's Youth in Government Conference. Organizers want the students to draft bills they feel strongly about. The students meet months in advance to work on their bills.

"I love writing bills and giving speeches on them. It's a very, very fun debate especially when people ask questions. I love when people ask me questions and I get to answer them," said Elijah Fauth, a senior at Resurrection Christian School.

This is Fauth's fourth year at Youth in Government. He's been a judge, a representative, a lobbyist, and this year he's Speaker of the House. He says that seeing how decisions are made at the state government level has been eye opening for him.

"It also makes me more appreciative of actually voting," Fauth told CBS News Colorado.

Organizers make this mock government as realistic as possible. In the halls, there are lobbyist talking to lawmakers. In a courtroom, a panel of judges hears arguments for and against existing legislation. They even elect a Governor and Lt. Governor.

"My hope in my heart as Lt. Governor is that these kids just walk away having experience in youth advocacy," said Maeline Rennemeyer, this year's Lt. Governor.

The goal is to inspire the next generation of community advocates and change makers.

"It's definitely taught me how to be a voice and to speak up for what I believe is true and noble," Rennemeyer explained.

When the debate is done, it's time to take a vote. In the case of Foxworth's wildlife conservation grant program, the ayes have it.

"It felt really good especially since it passed unopposed," she said with a smile.

Youth in Government is an opportunity to see the value in respectful debate and the compromise that serves our society's greater needs.

LINK: YMCA's Youth in Government Program