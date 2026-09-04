Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado students organize walkout to protest ICE actions

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

Some high school students in Colorado organized a walkout to protest ICE actions on Friday. Around noon, students from more than 100 schools across the state left class to join the demonstrations. 

Some students also protested Flock surveillance. 

Students from North High School were seen walking along the sidewalk, some of them carrying signs that read "Stop, Stop Terrorizing Your Own People" and "ICE = Nazis."

student-walkouts-galarza-1a-frame-429.jpg
Students across Colorado organized a walkout on Friday.  CBS

They were walking toward La Alma Park, where a rally was scheduled, and Democratic congressional candidate Melat Kiros was set to speak to the crowd. 

The students behind the walkout at Mountain Vista High School in Douglas County said they have presented a platform of specific policy demands, including calling on the Douglas County School District to implement a written immigration enforcement policy. Those students marched along the Wildcat Reserve Parkway in Highlands Ranch.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue