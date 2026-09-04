Colorado students organize walkout to protest ICE actions

Some high school students in Colorado organized a walkout to protest ICE actions on Friday. Around noon, students from more than 100 schools across the state left class to join the demonstrations.

Some students also protested Flock surveillance.

Students from North High School were seen walking along the sidewalk, some of them carrying signs that read "Stop, Stop Terrorizing Your Own People" and "ICE = Nazis."

Students across Colorado organized a walkout on Friday. CBS

They were walking toward La Alma Park, where a rally was scheduled, and Democratic congressional candidate Melat Kiros was set to speak to the crowd.

The students behind the walkout at Mountain Vista High School in Douglas County said they have presented a platform of specific policy demands, including calling on the Douglas County School District to implement a written immigration enforcement policy. Those students marched along the Wildcat Reserve Parkway in Highlands Ranch.