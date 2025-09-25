Colorado students can apply for colleges in the state for free Oct. 7-9

Students in Colorado can apply for colleges across the state for free a few days next month. The eighth annual Colorado Free Application Days have been set from Tuesday, October 7, through Thursday, October 9, 2025.

The three-day event features all 32 public colleges and universities in Colorado, as well as many private institutions, which waive application fees. Gov. Jared Polis said that waiving the application fee removes a financial barrier and makes it easier for students to continue their education.

The Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins. CBS

"By eliminating application fees, we are opening doors for more Coloradans to pursue college and build a brighter future," said Polis in a statement. "I encourage Colorado students who are interested in a postsecondary path to take advantage of this opportunity to apply to college without a cost."

Additional Information from Gov. Polis' Office and the Colorado Department of Higher Education:

Who's Eligible and How It Works

All Colorado residents applying to undergraduate programs, including associate degrees, bachelor's degrees and certificates, at public institutions of higher education or participating private colleges may apply for free from October 7-9.

Fee Waiver Instructions

CDHE has posted fee waiver information for each participating college and university. Fee waiver methods vary by institution. Community colleges and area technical colleges waive application fees year-round, and several other institutions have permanently eliminated resident fees.

Why It Matters

According to Lumina Foundation, 50.7% of the labor force in Colorado have a post-high school credential and are earning at/above the wage benchmark, which is ranked 4th among 50 states, DC, and Puerto Rico. Yet, challenges persist. CDHE's 2023 Pathways to Prosperity report indicates that only about half of high school graduates go on to postsecondary study and less than half complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), a critical gateway to financial aid. Nearly 75% of Colorado's jobs now require postsecondary credentials, underscoring the importance of increased credential attainment.

What Students Should Do Now

Begin working on applications now. Most platforms allow students to save progress before the waiver window opens. Prepare materials like essays and letters of recommendation, etc. Submit applications from October 7-9, 2025. After applying, complete your FAFSA or Colorado Application for State Financial Aid (CASFA) to maximize financial aid opportunities and see if you qualify for federal, state or institutional aid.

In 2024, nearly 66,000 applications were submitted during the free application period, saving students more than $2.8 million. A significant share of those applications came from students of color and first-generation students, key populations that stand to benefit most from increased access.