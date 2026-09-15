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Colorado police say suspect drove on sidewalk to get around road closure barriers

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

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Police in Sterling arrested a driver who allegedly drove on a sidewalk to get around a road closure barrier. Officers in the town on Colorado's Eastern Plains said they saw a vehicle driving down the sidewalk on North 3rd Street early Tuesday morning in an attempt to get around the road closure barriers.

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Officers said during the traffic stop, they observed signs of alcohol impairment. Following that investigation, the driver was arrested on DUI-related charges after a breath test indicated a BrAC of .176 g/210L.

The driver was also arrested for a violation of a protection order. 

Sterling police issued a warning: 

🚧 Barriers are not a suggestion.
🚶 Sidewalks are for people.
🚗 And .176 is definitely not the time to improvise a detour.

Officers also said to drive sober and "Make good choices" as well as "please... keep cars off the sidewalks."

I-76 was closed in both directions from Brush to Sterling early Tuesday morning due to a crash. 

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