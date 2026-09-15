Colorado police say suspect drove on sidewalk to get around road closure barriers

Police in Sterling arrested a driver who allegedly drove on a sidewalk to get around a road closure barrier. Officers in the town on Colorado's Eastern Plains said they saw a vehicle driving down the sidewalk on North 3rd Street early Tuesday morning in an attempt to get around the road closure barriers.

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Officers said during the traffic stop, they observed signs of alcohol impairment. Following that investigation, the driver was arrested on DUI-related charges after a breath test indicated a BrAC of .176 g/210L.

The driver was also arrested for a violation of a protection order.

Sterling police issued a warning:

🚧 Barriers are not a suggestion.

🚶 Sidewalks are for people.

🚗 And .176 is definitely not the time to improvise a detour.

Officers also said to drive sober and "Make good choices" as well as "please... keep cars off the sidewalks."

I-76 was closed in both directions from Brush to Sterling early Tuesday morning due to a crash.