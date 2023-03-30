Colorado Stem Academy students learn public policies through classroom pet lizard "Noodle"

Class pets typically teach students responsibility and how to take care of animals, but in Westminster, a lizard named "Noodle" taught them a lesson in public policy.

In August, a Leopard gecko joined Ms. Laurel Martinez's 4th and 5th grade class at Colorado Stem Academy. He had an instant impact on students, who voted and named him "Noodle."

"He's really cute," said a student named Beatrice.

"A lot of people started wanting to get leopard geckos," said another student named Mia.

The students loved and took care of Noodle until they got some bad news.

"We dug in and realized that there was a clause in district policy that did not allow for class pets," Martinez said.

The policy meant Noodle had to leave the classroom in November.

"They were heartbroken," Martinez said.

"I didn't really understand why he had to leave," Beatrice said.

But the students weren't giving up on Noodle just yet. In four months, they organized notes, spoke at school board meetings and drafted a new policy with the district's lawyer.

"We passed out little cards, we just told them the idea and we saw that they kind of liked it. So, that made us have good hope," said Sammy, a student who went in front of the board.

"It was a lot of critical thinking, it was a lot of research, it was a lot of learning the process of creating a policy, drafting a policy," said Ms. Martinez.

Tuesday night the school board unanimously approved the new policy.

"I thought the first board meeting that's when they would accept it, I didn't know it would take months," Sammy said.

Noodle returned to the classroom on Wednesday and it became a surprise reunion as he was met with jumping and cheering students.

"My eyes blew up! I haven't seen him for like four months and it just brought back memories," Mia said.

The class pet taught students a valuable lesson in making change. The policy change is district-wide, which means the students opened the doors for countless other "Noodles" to grace the classrooms of Westminster Public Schools long after they have left.

"If y'all changed this policy, do you think you could have an impact in other ways?" asked Ms. Martinez. The class responded with a resounding "Yes!"