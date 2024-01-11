Colorado State University begins renovation of Clark buildings, university's most utilized classroom facilities

56 years after opening to students in Fort Collins, Colorado State University has begun renovations to the Andrew G. Clark building. The building, which comprises three wings, is the most utilized building for classes on the main campus of CSU.

Crews began the project which is expected to take nearly three years to complete.

According to the university, it is believed that 99% of students who study on the Fort Collins campus will have at least one class in the building during their time at CSU.

The building is home to some of the university's largest lecture halls. However, the building has been met with many critical needs for updates in recent years.

Flooding damaged the building recently. And, the university says it has been in need of safety updates as well.

The new building will be more than 120,000 square feet, adding 90,000 square feet to the facility.

Much of that new additional space will come in replacement of the Clark B building, a bridge of offices which currently connects the Clark's A and C wings.

The project is expected to cost more than $62 million, money which was approved by the Colorado Legislature.