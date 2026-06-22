Colorado State trooper arrested by Loveland police, accused of sexual assault

A Colorado State trooper has been arrested and accused of a sexual assault dating back to 2024. According to the Loveland Police Department, Jeremiah Jon Patterson was arrested on June 19.

Investigators said that Loveland police received a report on June 15 from an alleged victim about allegations of a sexual assault from 2024 and identified the suspect as Patterson, 34. The victim and Patterson knew each other and the reported crimes allegedly occurred while Patterson was off duty.

Loveland police officers took Patterson into custody after receiving information that he may have been traveling to Loveland to locate the victim, according to investigators. That's when, using Flock cameras, officers located Patterson and conducted a high-risk traffic stop based on probable cause.

Jeremiah Jon Patterson Colorado State Patrol

Patterson was booked into the Larimer County Jail after being interviewed on several charges including sexual assault- strongarm by force and second-degree assault- strangulation.

"I truly commend the tremendous courage of the victim to come forward and disclose this nearly two-year-old sexual assault allegation," Loveland Police Chief Tim Doran said in a statement. "I praise our investigators for their thorough work, and I appreciate the District Attorney's partnership, along with support from the Colorado State Patrol."

Loveland police are asking if anyone knows of information regarding similar incidents involving Patterson to contact the Loveland Police Department Tip Line at (970) 962-2032 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868.