With Colorado State Rams in the NCAA Tournament, they can look to coach Ali Farokhmanesh's 2010 heroics

The Colorado State men's basketball team has a secret weapon of sorts.

While the Rams seek an underdog run in this year's March Madness, they already have one of the great Cinderella stories of the tournament on their staff: Ali Farokhmanesh.

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO - FEBRUARY 21: Assistant coach Ali Farokhmanesh of the Colorado State Rams looks on during warmups before a game against the New Mexico Lobos at The Pit on February 21, 2024 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Sam Wasson / Getty Images

"All the bracket buzzers, the excitement, the game-winners, the intensity... there's nothing better than it," Farokhmanesh recalled, well-versed in the madness of March.

Farokhmanesh is best known for one particular shot in the 2010 NCAA Tournament: his 3-pointer with 35 seconds left helped propel his No. 9 Northern Iowa team over top-seeded Kansas, fueling one of the great underdog stories of the time.

[It was] everything that you hope for as a kid," Farokhmanesh said. "My parents were coaches, so I grew up watching college sports my whole life. March Madness and those March Madness moments were everything to me... to be a part of it was amazing."

Northern Iowa guard Ali Farokhmanesh and teammate forward Adam Koch, right, celebrate their 69-67 win over Kansas in an NCAA second-round college basketball game, Saturday, March 20, 2010, in Oklahoma City. Northern Iowa upset top overall seed Kansas. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

14 years later, Farokhmanesh calls Fort Collins home. He's now an assistant coach for CSU's men's team, having joined Niko Medved's staff back in 2018.

Colorado State will play seventh-seeded Texas on Thursday in Charlotte for the first round of the NCAA Tournament.