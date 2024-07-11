Colorado State Patrol warns against leaving children, pets in hot cars during heat wave

As CBS Colorado First Alert Meteorologists have issued First Alert Weather Days for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday due to extreme heat of 3 consecutive days of at least 100 degrees. Colorado State Patrol troopers are concerned with the possibility of children and animals being left in hot cars.

CBS Colorado First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter Brian Sherrod met up with Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gabriel Moltrer to discuss the concerns. Moltrer tells CBS Colorado there is never a circumstance where an animal or pet should be left inside a hot car.

Moltrer said a child, no matter where you go, should be at your side at all times. Animals should be left at home in the air conditioning and out of the extreme heat. Troopers are reminding everyone that you can face major charges for leaving your pet or child in a hot car. For children, child abuse, negligence, and in worst cases, homicide if they die. For animals, you can face animal cruelty charges.

Moltrer tells CBS Colorado if a passerby is traveling past a car with an animal or child inside, dispatch may give you permission to bust the window open to save them.

"Call 911 especially if it shows that they may be in distress," Moltrer said. "Let the 911 Operator know what is going on and what you were doing because they may be 10 to 15 minutes out. It only takes five minutes for a child or pet to die in extreme circumstances."

CBS Colorado First Alert Meteorologist Callie Zanandrie is sharing these details with everyone, showing how hot a car can get.

Troopers are reminding everyone these are cooking temperatures and never sitting in car temperatures.