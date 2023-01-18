Colorado State Patrol vehicle struck on icy C470
Two Colorado state troopers were outside their cruiser on Wednesday morning when it was struck. It happened in snowy conditions at C470 and Highway 85 in the southwestern part of the Denver metro area.
The crash was one of multiple crashes at the bottom of the hill.
No one was injured, according to the Colorado State Patrol. But the trooper's cruiser was wrecked, according to a Facebook post.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.