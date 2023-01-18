Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado State Patrol vehicle struck on icy C470

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado State Patrol vehicle struck on C470
Colorado State Patrol vehicle struck on C470 00:14

Two Colorado state troopers were outside their cruiser on Wednesday morning when it was struck. It happened in snowy conditions at C470 and Highway 85 in the southwestern part of the Denver metro area. 

crash.jpg
Colorado State Patrol

The crash was one of multiple crashes at the bottom of the hill. 

No one was injured, according to the Colorado State Patrol. But the trooper's cruiser was wrecked, according to a Facebook post

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on January 18, 2023 / 2:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.