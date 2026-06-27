Colorado State Patrol investigating after pedestrian struck on Highway 36

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a crash east of Boulder that injured a pedestrian on Saturday afternoon.

According to CSP, a Mercury Mountaineer SUV broke down in the center lane of westbound Highway 36 near milepost 41 around 3:45 p.m. Pedestrians on both shoulders began walking toward the vehicle. That's when CSP says a Honda CR-V traveling west on the highway attempted to avoid the Mountaineer and lost control. The CR-V swerved into the inside shoulder and struck a male pedestrian.

Authorities say the man was taken to an area hospital for treatment, but the severity of his injuries is not yet known.

Traffic camera image on U.S. 36 at mile point 41, west of McCaslin Boulevard Colorado Department of Transportation

CSP closed Highway 36 westbound and has diverted traffic to McCaslin Boulevard while they work to investigate the scene. There is no current estimate on when the highway will reopen. The Colorado Department of Transportation warned that drivers should expect long delays and take an alternate route.

Investigators asked anyone who witnessed the crash and has not yet spoken to them to contact (303) 239-4501 and reference case number 1D262443.