Colorado State Patrol asks for help finding Jeep Wrangler suspect driver who struck bicyclist

The Colorado State Patrol is hoping someone comes forward after a Jeep Wrangler driver struck a bicyclist and then drove away. According to investigators, the dark blue or black Jeep hit the bicyclist about 5 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of 72nd Avenue and Pecos Street.

When troopers arrived on the scene, the 61-year-old male told investigators he was riding his bicycle northbound through the intersection in the crosswalk with the "walk" sign activated. Shortly after the bicyclist entered the crosswalk, he said the Jeep Wrangler tried to turn right from eastbound 72nd Avenue to southbound Pecos Street and struck him in the road.

The bicyclist told troopers the Jeep stopped, reversed and drove around him, before driving away.

The Colorado State Patrol is asking for any witnesses or anyone who may know the whereabouts of a 2014 to 2016 dark blue or black Jeep Wrangler with damage to one of the foglight housings on the front bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colorado State Patrol Denver Communications Center at 303-239-4501 and reference case number VC260161. Be prepared to leave your name and contact information, so investigators can contact you.