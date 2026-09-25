Colorado State Patrol investigating multi-vehicle crash on Guanella Pass

Colorado State Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Guanella Pass that left a motorcyclist dead.

They say three vehicles, including a motorcycle, collided on U.S. 285 around 2:44 p.m. The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed traffic on the highway between County Road 60 and Geneva Creek while authorities work to investigate the scene.

Traffic camera on U.S. 285 near mile point 207, .2 miles north of County Road 60. Colorado Department of Transportation

In an update on Friday evening, CSP said a woman riding a motorcycle was traveling north on the highway and attempting to pass a 2008 Toyota RAV4 on the left. It struck a 2016 Lexus traveling in the southbound lane, then struck the RAV4.

The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene. CSP said the Park County Coroner will release her identity after notifying her next of kin.

As of 5:14 p.m., the highway remains closed, per COTrip. CSP urged drivers to seek alternate routes, as it's unknown when the highway will reopen.