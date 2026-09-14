Colorado State Patrol investigating fatal three vehicle crash on I-70

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating after they say a teenager caused a wrong-way crash on I-70, killing himself and another driver.

Around 2:36 a.m. Saturday, investigators say a 17-year-old boy was driving a Subaru east in the left westbound lane of I-70. Just east of Rifle, authorities say he struck an 18-year-old woman driving a GMC Yukon in the westbound lane head-on. The Yukon then struck a trailer being hauled by a 2026 Peterbilt semi-truck that was also traveling west on the interstate.

The CSP says both the drivers of the Subaru and the Yukon were pronounced dead at the scene. The 35-year-old man driving the Peterbilt was not injured in the crash.

Authorities closed the westbound lanes of I-70 while they investigated the scene. They reopened the interstate by 8 a.m.

The CSP says the crash remains under investigation, and they have not yet determined the cause.

They added that the Garfield County Coroner's Office will release the names of the two people killed in the crash, pending notification of their next of kin.