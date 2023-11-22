Colorado State Patrol among agencies increasing DUI patrols this Thanksgiving: "If we can change one person's behavior, that's a success"

Of all the things you're preparing for Thanksgiving, Colorado State Patrol wants to make sure a DUI isn't on the table. CSP is among the nearly 80 law enforcement agencies increasing their patrols this holiday in an effort to keep roadways safe.

On Thanksgiving Eve, CSP Sgt. Troy Kessler was on the hunt – not necessarily for problem drivers, but rather to have a conversation.

"What are you doing for Thanksgiving?" he asked a driver he pulled over for a traffic infraction. "Do you plan to drink or consume marijuana?"

Thanksgiving was among the top three holidays for DUI citations in 2022, according to CSP.

Whether alcohol, marijuana or other forms of drugs, the agency said it sees an increase in people celebrating but not always responsibly.

Kessler is on a mission to change that by ensuring people know how they plan to get home after celebrations.

"We know people are going to be drinking and partying," Kessler told CBS News Colorado. "If people want to do that, fine. Just have a plan."

Last year during the Thanksgiving enforcement period, 366 drivers in Colorado were arrested for DUI.

Between 2020 and 2022, a total of 30 people were killed on Colorado roads and CSP data revealed one-third of fatal crashes involved suspected impaired drivers.

While the goal, of course, is for no one to drive under the influence, Kessler knows that's unlikely. Still, he's hopeful his conversational approach will make a difference.

"If we can change one person's behavior, that's a success," he said.

To help reduce impaired driving today and throughout the Thanksgiving holiday period, CDOT, the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) and Uber are providing $10 Uber ride credits to all Coloradans while supplies last.

Valid statewide, the ride credits can be redeemed using the code "SAFETHANKS" in the Uber app starting Nov. 22, through Sunday, Nov. 26 at 11:59 p.m. To apply the credit directly to the Uber app from a mobile device, click here.