Colorado State Patrol issues advisory for drivers traveling through wildfire smoke

There are multiple wildfires burning across Colorado as dry conditions and hot weather persist this summer. This is causing major visibility and safety issues, especially for those who have to drive through the smoky air.

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Troopers with the Colorado State Patrol always recommend following evacuation orders when put in place. Troopers are also offering advice on how to safely navigate through wildfire smoke. These tips include:

Keep windows and doors closed and use the recirculation feature in your vehicle to prevent toxic outside air from entering.

Turn on your headlights, but do not use high beams.

Drive slower than the posted speed due to low visibility, moving wildlife, and emergency vehicles in the area. Give yourself time to react to what's happening around you.

Increase your following distance - keep three to five car lengths between you and the vehicle ahead of you.

Drive predictably – avoid stopping, especially in areas with heavy smoke and fire risk. Eliminate distractions and do not drive purposefully off the road onto grassy areas.

If visibility is very poor, use the painted edge lines on the right side of the road as your visual guide.

Trooper says, depending on the proximity of the fire, drivers may also see falling debris, including ash, glowing embers, or falling trees. If you have a vehicle fire extinguisher, take it with you for emergencies. Troopers say this may be hard to do, but you must remain calm.

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"It is concerning because you are going to see flying embers," said Colorado State Trooper Sherri Mendez. "You are going to see things on fire, but it's important to remain calm. You can get through the situation. You do not want to panic and make a mistake."

Troopers say when you are safely out of range of the fire area, drivers should pull over and check their vehicle for any damage or mechanical issues, such as a clogged air filter, tire damage, and ash buildup. Drivers should wipe off or rinse their windshields. Ash contains toxins and will be gritty due to non-combustible materials left behind from the fire. Drivers will want to lightly wipe or rinse these away before using the windshield wipers.