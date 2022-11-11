CSU becomes first school to add mental health experts to campus police department

Colorado State University has become one of the first universities in the nation to embed a mental health expert within their campus police department.

CSUPD joins Fort Collins Police Services as the two agencies in Larimer County currently offering mental health corresponders on their police force.

Thanks to a 50/50 partnership with health provider UCHealth, those in and around the campus of CSU will be given another level of service from the campus police department.

Francesca Raynaert, a behavioral health expert, was recently hired by UCHealth and CSU to serve students, staff and visitors at CSU with her expertise.

"A university is a very important population to target," Raynaert said.

Raynaert has only been working with the department for one month, but she has already found her services heavily relied upon.

"Almost daily I am going out for calls and offering support," Raynaert said. "College age students are often away from home for the first time and experiencing a lot of change and growth."

Raynaert is not a sworn officer, nor does she carry a firearm or other defensive weapons. Instead, she is dispatched to calls with CSUPD that can be better addressed by a mental health expert instead of an officer who is not further-trained in how to handle many situations involving behavioral health.

"The goal with having a coresponders is preventing unnecessary hospitalizations and incarcerations related to mental health. The goal is to stabilize in place," Raynaert said.

CSUPD Chief Jay Callaghan said bringing Raynaert on staff was important when he recently joined the agency, highlighting and admitting that his officers often times aren't the best people to respond to some specific calls for help. However, before Raynaert, they were forced to handle situations which health providers would've been more useful.

"It is such a vital resource that law enforcement can use," Callaghan said. "It is all about providing the best resources we can provide to the CSU community."

Students, staff and others who are contacted by Raynaert are not only assisted in that moment, but she also takes the time to follow up with them and make sure they are still succeeding.

"We are not always the best resource for someone who may be in crisis. If we can provide a subject matter expert that handles mental health crisis, then we are going to embrace that and move forward with that initiative," Callaghan said.