Colorado State apologizes to BYU for derogatory chants as 11th-ranked Cougars beat Rams 41-23

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado State issued an apology to BYU on Saturday night for derogatory chants aimed at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints coming from the stands.

The school said that "mocking anyone's faith has no place at CSU." BYU is the flagship school for what's widely known as the Mormon church. The chants were predominantly pregame and coming from the student section.

K'saan Farrar #2 of the Colorado State Rams looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the BYU Cougars at Canvas Stadium on September 19, 2026, in Fort Collins, Colorado. Andrew Wevers / Getty Images

"It runs counter to our community's values and to who we are. BYU's players, coaches and fans deserved better," Colorado State said in a statement issued late in the fourth quarter as the 11th-ranked Cougars beat the Rams 41-23. "We are addressing this with our students."

BYU coach Kalani Sitake was asked if the chants provided more fuel for his players as they took the field following a weather delay.

"I think the chants, mostly a minority of people and fans. There's some amazing fans here in Fort Collins, so not too worried about that," Sitake said. "The guys are motivated to play football, no matter what. We're not going to judge an entire fan base on a few — a few of the ones that made their chants."

Fans wave a flag during the third quarter between the BYU Cougars and the Colorado State Rams at Canvas Stadium on September 19, 2026, in Fort Collins, Colorado. Andrew Wevers / Getty Images

Running back LJ Martin said he was focused on the game. He added that any sort of noise raining down from the crowd doesn't add extra motivation.

"We're self-motivated," said Martin, who rushed for 176 yards and three touchdowns. "Of course, you just hear them talking. It makes it a lot funner when you do go out there and perform the way you do. It makes it a lot funner just to see them go from real loud just to real quiet."

BYU Cougars fans hold signs after the game against the Colorado State Rams at Canvas Stadium on September 19, 2026 in Fort Collins, Colorado. Andrew Wevers / Getty Images

Colorado was issued a $50,000 fine last September for expletives and religious slurs directed at Mormons when BYU beat Colorado at Folsom Field. Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark condemned the chants at the time in a statement announcing the penalty.

Cincinnati athletic director John Cunningham also issued an apology in November to BYU and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for derogatory chants by fans during the Bearcats' game against the Cougars. Videos shared on social media showed fans repeatedly chanting "(expletive) the Mormons."