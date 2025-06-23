Watch CBS News
Colorado Springs police shoot, kill suspect who fired on officers, police say

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Colorado Springs said officers shot and killed a suspect who fired at them. The shooting happened early Monday morning at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Michelle Court.

mon0071-gunviolencevosotcoo-frame-210.jpg
Colorado Springs police say they shot and killed a suspect who shot at officers early Monday morning.  CBS

Officers said they were called to the apartment complex just after 1 a.m. Monday for shots fired. When police arrived, they found an adult male with a gun. 

Officers said they ordered the man to drop the weapon, but instead, the man raised the gun toward officers and fired at least one shot. 

mon0071-gunviolencevosotcoo-frame-1562.jpg
Police in Colorado Springs shot and killed a suspect who they say fired a gun at officers early Monday morning. CBS

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, at least two officers fired at least one shot each, hitting the man. The suspect was declared deceased on the scene. 

No officers were hurt in the shooting. 

In accordance with Colorado law, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office is the lead investigative agency in the case. Within 21 days, the Colorado Springs Police Department will release the body cam video. 

