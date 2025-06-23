Colorado Springs police shoot, kill suspect who fired on officers, police say

Police in Colorado Springs said officers shot and killed a suspect who fired at them. The shooting happened early Monday morning at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Michelle Court.

Officers said they were called to the apartment complex just after 1 a.m. Monday for shots fired. When police arrived, they found an adult male with a gun.

Officers said they ordered the man to drop the weapon, but instead, the man raised the gun toward officers and fired at least one shot.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, at least two officers fired at least one shot each, hitting the man. The suspect was declared deceased on the scene.

No officers were hurt in the shooting.

In accordance with Colorado law, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office is the lead investigative agency in the case. Within 21 days, the Colorado Springs Police Department will release the body cam video.