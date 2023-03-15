Watch CBS News
Colorado Springs parents guilty in death of child linked to fentanyl

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A Colorado Springs couple has been found guilty in the death of their child. Joenny Astacio and Kira Villalba were found guilty of child abuse by knowingly or recklessly causing the death of their child, Cairo Jak Astacio.

Cairo was younger than two years old at the time of his passing. 

Police began their investigation on Nov. 12, 2021 after learning child died.

 "The investigation revealed that Cairo died of a fentanyl overdose while in his home," the Colorado Springs Police Department said in a statement. 

Police said both parents were under the influence of fentanyl at the time their child died. According to court documents, drug paraphernalia was found inside the couple's home. 

