Colorado Springs firefighters rescue man screaming for help from inside trash truck

Firefighters in Colorado Springs rescued a man who was heard screaming for help from inside a trash truck. Fire crews rushed to the scene just after 5 a.m. Tuesday after a waste disposal operator said he heard a man calling for help from inside the trash compartment.

Firefighters set up a technical rescue with a ladder truck and litter to hoist the man from the back of the truck.

A man was rescued from inside a trash truck in Colorado Springs after he sought refuge in a dumpster. Colorado Springs Fire

"When we arrived, we did find an individual trapped inside that trash truck," Colorado Springs Fire Department Lt. Jamie Gutschick told CBS affiliate KKTV. "We needed to utilize our ladder truck basically to operate as a crane to remove that individual from the truck itself."

Fire investigators said the man had been seeking refuge in a dumpster overnight. The waste disposal service began its collection early Tuesday morning and eventually collected the dumpster where the man was.

This morning (May 21) around 5 a.m. the CSFD responded to a call from a local waste disposal operator saying he could hear a man calling for help from the back of the waste truck. Truck 1, Engine 2, Battalion Chief 1, Medical Lieutenant 73, and Special Operations 52 responded and set up a technical rescue in order to retrieve the man from the back of the truck. It was determined that the man had been seeking refuge in a dumpster overnight. The waste disposal service conducted morning rounds to collect trash around town and eventually collected the dumpster the man was in. It wasn't until later that the waste disposal operator could hear someone calling for help, at which point the driver pulled over and called 911 for help. The man was successfully rescued from the truck and taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Posted by Colorado Springs Fire Department on Tuesday, May 21, 2024

It wasn't until later the waste disposal operator heard someone calling for help. That's when the driver pulled over outside UCHealth Memorial Hospital and called 911.

"From what we understand, he was taking refuge in a dumpster, not at UCHealth, but at another location, taking refuge overnight due to the winds and colder weather, and the trash company was making its morning rounds, picked up the dumpster to empty the trash and that's how the individual ended up inside the truck itself," said Gutschick.

The man was rescued from inside the trash truck and rushed to the hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.