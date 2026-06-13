Multiple people injured in crash involving Colorado Springs fire truck and private bus

Nine people were sent to the hospital after a crash involving a Colorado Springs fire truck and a bus belonging to a private transport company on Saturday morning.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department says the crash took place around 10 a.m. in the intersection of Tejon Street and Bijou Street in downtown Colorado Springs. They say the fire engine was responding to a medical call when the crash occurred.

Colorado Springs Fire Department

All four firefighters aboard the engine were taken to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries. The Colorado Springs Fire Department says the engine suffered significant damage in the crash and is considered a total loss.

Additionally, five of the seven people aboard the bus were taken to local hospitals for evaluation and treatment of injuries. Firefighters who responded to the crash scene helped extricate the driver from the bus and assist the injured firefighters.

"Our firefighters respond to emergencies every day, knowing there are risks associated with serving this community. Today, our focus is on our injured firefighters and everyone else affected by this incident," said CSFD. "We are grateful for the immediate response of our crews, our public safety partners, and the medical teams caring for those involved."

Colorado Springs Fire Department

They said the crash is under investigation by the Colorado Springs Police Department's Major Crash Team.