Colorado's snowpack is running above average

An active March and start to April has allowed every river basin across Colorado to run above average. As of April 12th, the statewide snowpack average climbed to 108%.

The Yampa & White and Arkansas basins are running 110%+ above average. The North Platte, Upper Colorado, South Platte, San Miguel & San Juan, Upper Rio Grande and Gunnison basins are all running slightly above average (100%+).

This is good news as the average peak snowpack occurs in mid-April, and we are forecasting an active week of weather (April 14th-20th) with plenty of rain (Plains) and snow (high country). Everything is trending in the right direction, at least water-wise.

The Climate Prediction Center shows Colorado has a 33-50% chance of above-average precipitation through late April.

As you can imagine, all this rain and snow has done wonders for the drought:

In fact, the entire state is just about drought free. Abnormally dry (yellow) conditions indicate a drought is not present but could soon follow. Moderate drought conditions are present in Grand Junction and across the southern border.