Light to moderate snow spreading across Colorado foothills, heads toward Denver and I-25 corridor

By Joe Ruch

/ CBS Colorado

A winter storm that is bringing light to moderate snow was spreading across the Colorado foothills Thursday afternoon and heading toward the Interstate 25 corridor. A quick rain/snow mix is possible before temperatures drop below freezing around 6 p.m.

A few slick spots will be possible for the evening commute, mainly west of Denver.

Low temperatures will drop into the teens and 20s overnight, allowing snow to accumulate. Spotty light snow will continue across the Front Range through the morning commute on Friday. Wet to slushy roads are expected across the Denver metro area with slushy to snow-covered roads for the foothills.

 A general 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected across the Denver metro area, 2 to 5 inches for the Palmer Divide and 6 to 12 inches for the foothills.

We've already seen impressive snow totals across the northern plains with reports of up to 9 inches in Logan County. An additional 1 to 5 inches is possible there through Friday morning.  

First published on March 7, 2024 / 3:03 PM MST

