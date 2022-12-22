Here's how much snow fell in Colorado

The snow is moving out, but the cold will stick around. In many places the roads are still icy and snow packed. The following Colorado snow totals have been reported by the National Weather Service for Dec. 21-22, 2022:

Aspen Park 2.3"

Arvada 5.9"

Boulder 6.0"

Broomfield 5.5"

Castle Rock 3.5"

Crescent Village 3.0"

DIA 3.9"

Evans 3.0"

Federal Heights 5.5"

Frederick 5.5"

Greeley 1.9"

Hygiene 2.8"

Jamestown 5.8"

Leadville 2.2"

Lone Tree 3.0"

Longmont 2.5"

Louisville - 5.8"

Nederland - 7.0"

Northglenn 3.7"

Redstone 1.0"