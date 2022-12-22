Watch CBS News
Local News

Here's how much snow fell in Colorado

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado Weather: Extreme cold weather continues
Colorado Weather: Extreme cold weather continues 02:15

The snow is moving out, but the cold will stick around. In many places the roads are still icy and snow packed. The following Colorado snow totals have been reported by the National Weather Service for Dec. 21-22, 2022: 

Aspen Park 2.3" 

Arvada 5.9"

Boulder 6.0"

Broomfield 5.5"

Castle Rock 3.5"

Crescent Village 3.0"

DIA 3.9" 

Evans 3.0" 

Federal Heights 5.5" 

Frederick 5.5" 

Greeley 1.9" 

Hygiene 2.8" 

Jamestown 5.8"

Leadville 2.2" 

Lone Tree 3.0" 

Longmont  2.5" 

Louisville - 5.8" 

Nederland - 7.0" 

Northglenn 3.7" 

Redstone 1.0" 

Callie Zanandrie
callie-zanandrie.jpg

Callie Zanandrie works on air and behind the scenes in the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado and also reports from the First Alert Weather Tracker. Read her bio & send her an email.

First published on December 22, 2022 / 10:27 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.