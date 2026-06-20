Money not spent on Colorado snow clearing goes towards wildfire mitigation along roadsides

Colorado officials are reallocating money not used to clear snow over the winter due to the record-low snowpack. Some of those leftover funds are now going towards wildfire mitigation projects.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has been working with the Bureau of Fire Prevention and Control to identify trouble spots along roadways, steep hills and other areas. Along Highway 119 in Boulder Canyon and Highway 72 in Coal Creek Canyon, crews are already clearing areas that could pose a wildfire risk.

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Residents say the work provides them with peace of mind.

Colorado resident Rick Rawlins said, "To have these guys here to do this kind of work in our canyon, we're ecstatic about it. I think we're really pleased that they're here doing it and ultimately supportive."

CDOT's Bob Fifer says these areas are now priorities.

"In this area has the highest burn probability, 119 and Highway 72," said Fifer. "So, this drought from this last winter is so significant that we're afraid that, if a fire kicks off, it's gonna happen in this area. And timing is critical."

Roads like these are critical for evacuation and for fire crews to reach the area if the worst happens. Crews are focusing on the 15 feet along the roadsides, trimming trees that are still alive to help prevent fire from laddering into the crowns and removing dead trees.

Fifer says the roads can help stop the spread of fires if they're mitigated.

"The highway becomes a natural barrier from the fire, from going from one side to the other side," he explained.

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The current work is just one of many priority areas that cover Jefferson, Boulder, and Larimer Counties, among others. Those include forested areas as well as grassland.

"By the time a fire season hits, it's important that we try to do as much as possible before the dryer season kicks in," said Fifer.

Rawlins says residents are beginning to understand just how important these mitigation efforts are.

"Fire has become a frightening thought for a dry season like we've just had," said Rawlins.

"I think it's terrific," said Donna Hattin, who lives along Highway 72. "It's a fire hazard in the whole canyon, and I think it's fabulous that taxpayers' dollars are being used to protect our community."