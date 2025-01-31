Colorado skating community reacts to deadly aircraft collision killing several competitors

Less than 24 hours after a midair collision over the Potomac River, CBS Colorado learned several of the best young athletes in the figure skating world, their parents and coaches were on board.

"These are kiddos that we might have been watching on TV. Or we might have been watching at the Olympics, or even on the world stage," said MaryLynn Conway, president of the Alpine Skating Club, the largest for the sport in Colorado.

An American Airlines plane with 60 passengers and four crew on board collided in midair with an Army Black Hawk helicopter carrying three soldiers near Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., and crashed into the Potomac River on Wednesday night. Officials said everyone on both aircraft perished.

An American Airlines plane with 60 passengers and four crew on board collided in midair with an Army Black Hawk helicopter carrying three soldiers near Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., and crashed into the Potomac River on Wednesday night. CBS

Two of the Alpine Skating Club members were at the national development camp in Wichita, Kansas alongside several that were on the plane.

"When you get to a certain level like these athletes were. It is a very, very small group," Conway said "One of our skaters, who was at the national development camp her mother, had spoken with one of the moms who, she knew was flying out on that flight. So obviously she's devastated."

Other Colorado clubs also reacting to news of the tragedy include the Centennial Skating Club saying it "extends our deepest heartfelt condolences to the families of all the victims"

In Colorado Springs, the Broadmoor Skating Club shared a message online, "Our hearts are broken over the tragic loss of friends, family, and spirited competitors."

Former Colorado skaters like Alyse Black, who immediately recognized some of the names on that plane, is now calling on the community for support.

"We need your prayers for those families and for those people," Black said.

At least 40 bodies had been recovered by Thursday evening, a law enforcement source told CBS News. The plane's black boxes have been recovered, the NTSB confirmed.

The plane, American Eagle Flight 5342, had taken off from Wichita, Kansas, and was approaching for landing when the collision occurred.