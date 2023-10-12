"Simply the best" Tina Turner musical recreates concert setting in show coming to Denver

Though music icon Tina Turner passed away earlier this year, the legend's music continues to live through the cast of "Tina, the Tina Turner Musical." The show, which is touring the country, arrives at the Buell Theatre in Denver Oct. 18.

As true Tina Turner fans may expect, the show revives the concert setting Tina was known for creating at all of her shows. And, from the second the lights dim in the theater, the audience plays a big role in creating that atmosphere.

"The audience is so important. There is nothing like hearing that roar at the top of the show when the curtain comes up and they see the legs and the wig. It is everything we worked for," said Roz White, an actress in the show.

The cast of the show sat down for exclusive advanced interviews with CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas ahead of their trip to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. All of those interviewed said they loved the show's ability to draw in the audience and make them a not-so silent part of the experience.

"The audience is our last ingredient," said Tiki Hopson, a cast member.

"They are the other character in the show," said Karen Burthwright, the dance captain of the show.

Not only are members of the audience likely to stand and dance during parts of the show, others sing along and many even come dressed up like Tina Turner.

"(we see) people with the wigs, the leather dress with the jean coat. When they come they go all out," Hopson said.

"They come ready for a party. They come ready for an experience," Burthwright said.

While the show does touch on many serious and at times heavy topics, it still promises to make one want to move to the beat of the songs.

"These songs mean something to people," said Ari Groover, a cast member who portrays Tina. "It is nostalgic. I can see in the audience which person responds to which song. You can think of a memory from when you first heard a song."

Those on the cast said they enjoy connecting with the audience and helping transport them back in time to a real Tina Turner concert.

"A performer's heart is that connection with the audience," White said.

"The best part is seeing the audience enjoying what we are doing. We love what we are doing. We are here for a reason, it is seeing the audience having fun singing big wheel turning and dancing with us to big wheel keep on turning," said Brianna Cameron, a 10-year-old actress in the show.

The show starts and ends at a Tina Turner concert. The set allows audiences to go from back stage to the spotlight in an instant, causing many to leap to their feet to dance and sing along.

"There is no better feeling than knowing you gave the audience exactly what they came for. We are honoring a legend," Hopson said.

"It has so much energy. The lights, the crowd, and the costumes. It is so colorful and you just enjoy it," said Symphony King, a 9-year-old actress in the show.

"Tina, the Tina Turner Musical" plays the Buell Theatre Oct. 18 through the 29. For more information visit: https://bit.ly/3tt89EF

