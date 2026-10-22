Colorado shoplifting suspect arrested, officers discover modified Glock, high-capacity magazine

Glendale police officers arrested a shoplifting suspect and then discovered a more serious threat. According to investigators, the shoplifting suspect was armed with a Glock that had been modified to fire fully automatically.

The gun was also equipped with a 50-round drum magazine.

A modified Glock with a 50-round magazine. Glendale Police Department

According to investigators, the weapon posed a serious threat to officers and the public.

Possessing a high-capacity magazine, one with more than 15 rounds, is illegal in Colorado unless the person has had possession of the magazine since July 1, 2013, before the law took effect.