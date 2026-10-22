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Colorado shoplifting suspect arrested, officers discover modified Glock, high-capacity magazine

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

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Glendale police officers arrested a shoplifting suspect and then discovered a more serious threat. According to investigators, the shoplifting suspect was armed with a Glock that had been modified to fire fully automatically.

The gun was also equipped with a 50-round drum magazine. 

glendale-shoplifting-glock.jpg
A modified Glock with a 50-round magazine.  Glendale Police Department

According to investigators, the weapon posed a serious threat to officers and the public. 

Possessing a high-capacity magazine, one with more than 15 rounds, is illegal in Colorado unless the person has had possession of the magazine since July 1, 2013, before the law took effect. 

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