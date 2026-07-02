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Colorado crews quickly put out shed fire before flames reach home in Evergreen

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

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A shed fire sent flames nearly 20 feet in the air, with the flames growing close to an Evergreen home when Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene Wednesday night. Multiple callers to 911 reported smoke and flames at the home on Meyers Gulch Road. 

When deputies arrived, they confirmed no one was inside the home, then used fire extinguishers and dirt to slow the fire and keep it from spreading to the home until Evergreen Fire arrived. When firefighters arrived, they took over and extinguished the fire. 

meyers-gulch-road-fire.png
A shed fire was burning near a home in Evergreen on Wednesday night.  Jefferson County

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

Jeffco Sheriff's Office posted on X, "Thank you to the residents who called this in quickly, our deputies who acted fast and Evergreen Fire for getting this out before it became something far worse."

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