Colorado sexual assault survivors shine light on trauma through art

Start by believing victims and survivors of sexual assault. That's the message for April, which is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

In Denver, RemainReal Fine Art Gallery is including an art exhibit, created by survivors of sexual assault. This shares a powerful message that survivors are not alone. Three survivors, Jenn Merz CQ -- which stands for "color queen," Tlalli and D, shared their stories Wednesday. They say it's not easy having to relive their traumas and in many cases, have people not believe them.

City officials, law enforcement and health professionals say these survivors are not alone. Denver District Attorney Beth McCann says sexual assaults happen way too often; with two and every three sexual assault incidents not being reported to law enforcement. This includes one in two women, one in three men and one in two trans and non-binary individuals.

Jenn Merz CQ speaks about sexual assault at RemainReal Fine Art Gallery in Denver on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. CBS

McCann says the lack of reporting allows offenders an opportunity to re-offend. The three survivors who spoke say if someone tells you they were sexually assaulted, you should start by believing them.

"We stand together and the perpetrators will always stand alone," Tlalli said. "I want to say that rape is rape no matter how many or how much people try to categorize it. No matter how much people try to silence and ignore it, it exists and it's not OK."

The Blue Bench's third annual RISE Survivor Art Show will open to the public starting Friday, April 5 and runs through April 28.

Many Denver agencies are helping the city, "shine a light" on the importance of starting by believing by illuminating their buildings in teal. This is the official color of the campaign. They include: