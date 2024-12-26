Colorado seniors receive visits from Santa and his helpers

You're never too old to sit on Santa's lap. This Christmas season, hundreds of Colorado seniors received visits from Santa and his helpers in Douglas County.

As many spend the holidays with family, some seniors living in care facilities may be alone this time of year. The Cherry Creek Valley Rotary Club is working to make their holiday season merry and bright by bringing Santa and his elves to their doors.

"I am just overwhelmed. You know, it's unbelievable. I feel honored and privileged to be with Santa and Mrs. Claus," said Mark Crates, a resident at MorningStar Senior Living of Parker.

CBS

Santa brought the gift of Christmas joy to seniors at MorningStar Parker. The Cherry Creek Valley Rotary Club helped Santa deliver 350 gifts to seniors in the Parker area.

"A pretty scarf, and that's blue, which is my favorite color," said MorningStar resident Marjorie Sharp, while opening her gift.

"Candy canes, lip balm," Crates said, opening his gift.

"Mostly it's simple things: chapstick, Kleenex, some socks, maybe just things that we all take for granted. But if you can't get out to the store regularly, you can't get those yourselves. So Santa will bring them," said Santa Claus from Cherry Creek Valley Rotary Club.

But the best gift Santa brings isn't the presents.

"I think that the seniors are kind of an underserved community, especially when Christmas comes along. The kids get a lot of attention, but the seniors do not. And so I try and spend as much time as I can," Santa Claus said. "They don't need a new car. They need somebody to talk to, and they just need some time. And that's what I give them, my time."

Santa and his elves also visited Sky Ridge Medical Center and addiction treatment facilities.

The Cherry Creek Valley Rotary Club donates money to the program each year, which is matched by a grant from the Rotary District. The more they get, the more gifts they can give.

"It makes a difference. It truly does. And we're going to keep doing this," said Mrs. Claus from Cherry Creek Valley Rotary Club.

It's an opportunity for seniors to connect and rediscover childlike wonder.

"It's fun being with all the other residents and getting to know them a little bit better. It's a festive kind of time," Crates said.

"I'm hanging out with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus and all my friends," said MorningStar resident Rose Bridgewater.

"We go to the memory care units, where we have the people that are suffering from dementia and Alzheimer's. They may not even remember anybody. They don't remember their families. They don't remember anything. But when Santa Claus walks in the door, you can see it in their eyes. They remember that guy. They remember Santa Claus. And to me, that's the whole reason I do this," Santa Claus said.

You can learn more or donate to the cause at the Cherry Creek Valley Rotary website.