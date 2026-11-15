Colorado Senate Republicans announce leadership team, choose Sen. Lisa Frizell as Minority Leader

On Saturday, Colorado Senate Republicans announced their new leadership team.

Sen. Lisa Frizell, who represents Colorado's 2nd Congressional District, will serve as Minority Leader.

Frizell worked for the Douglas County Assessor's Office for 25 years before being elected to represent House District 45 in 2022. Colorado Republicans say she has worked to ease tax burdens on Coloradans and has passed numerous bills in recent years. She is currently serving as the assistant minority leader.

Sen. Lisa Frizell sits at her desk during a special session at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver on Thursday, August 21, 2025. AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post/Getty Images

Joining her will be Sen. Byron Pelton as the next minority leader.

Pelton represents Colorado's 1st District and has focused much of his work on Second Amendment rights and support for law enforcement. The Colorado GOP says he was a key sponsor of a bipartisan bill aimed at strengthening the enforcement of human trafficking laws. He served in the Navy, worked as an electrician, and then served as Logan County Commissioner before being elected to the Colorado Senate in 2022. He currently serves as minority caucus chair.

Other senators selected for the leadership team include Sen. Janice Rich, who will serve as Senate minority whip; Sen. Scott Bright, the new Republican caucus chair; and Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, who will continue to serve on the joint budget committee.