Some Colorado schools will be closed Thursday due to power outages

Some students at Colorado schools won't be going to school on Thursday. That's after strong winds on Wednesday on the Front Range and in the foothills caused power outages.

More than 100,000 customers were without power late in the day on Wednesday.

The closed schools include all of the Boulder Valley School District and 25 schools in Jeffco Public Schools. Schools in Gilpin County and Clear Creek County are also going to be closed.

See the full list of school closings.