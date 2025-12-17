Watch CBS News
Local News

Some Colorado schools will be closed Thursday due to power outages

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

Some students at Colorado schools won't be going to school on Thursday. That's after strong winds on Wednesday on the Front Range and in the foothills caused power outages.

More than 100,000 customers were without power late in the day on Wednesday.

The closed schools include all of the Boulder Valley School District and 25 schools in Jeffco Public Schools. Schools in Gilpin County and Clear Creek County are also going to be closed.

See the full list of school closings.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue