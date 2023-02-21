Watch CBS News
Some Colorado schools cancel classes on Wednesday due to winter storm

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Winter storm arrives tonight, plan on a snowy Wednesday
Winter storm arrives tonight, plan on a snowy Wednesday 02:24

At least one school district in Colorado decided early Tuesday afternoon to declare Wednesday a snow day.

Poudre School District schools in northern Colorado won't have classes on Wednesday "due to predicted inclement weather and road conditions."

A winter storm set to arrive Tuesday night will bring much colder temperatures along with a considerable amount of snow for parts of the state. That includes Larimer County, where Poudre School District is located. A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect for 4 to 8 inches of snow by the end of the day on Wednesday.

February 21, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

