Some Colorado schools cancel classes on Wednesday due to winter storm
At least one school district in Colorado decided early Tuesday afternoon to declare Wednesday a snow day.
Poudre School District schools in northern Colorado won't have classes on Wednesday "due to predicted inclement weather and road conditions."
A winter storm set to arrive Tuesday night will bring much colder temperatures along with a considerable amount of snow for parts of the state. That includes Larimer County, where Poudre School District is located. A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect for 4 to 8 inches of snow by the end of the day on Wednesday.
