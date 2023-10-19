Colorado School of Mines football team cruising towards repeat trip to NCAA Championship game

A year removed from a national championship appearance, the Colorado School of Mines football team is once again cruising towards a repeat trip to McKinney.

For the first time in program history, Mines is ranked No. 1 in the country in the latest AFCA poll. Their 7-0 record (5-0 RMAC) includes wins against two top-5 preseason opponents, Grand Valley State and Angelo State.

Historic? Of course. But the Orediggers say that sustained success has always been the long-term goal.

"[Being No.1] is just a representation of how hard we've worked," head coach Pete Sterbick said at practice Tuesday. "But honestly, this was intentional, this was part of the plan. We're just trying to lock in on this week, because we know if we don't do that then none of that other stuff matters."

Sterbick, the Orediggers offensive coordinator from 2019-2022, was elevated to head coach after the departure of Brandon Moore in the offseason. Before Moore left, he was named the DII ACFA National Coach of the Year, taking the program to new heights in his only season as head coach. Continual leadership changes that may prove problematic for some programs was, once again, practically seamless in Golden.

"Coach Sterbick and I came into Mines together, and I think the productivity speaks for itself with his talent," Mines quarterback John Matocha says. "He's extremely smart when it comes to schemes. He knows his players and is able to scheme for him perfectly.

GOLDEN, CO - DECEMBER 10: Colorado School of Mines QB John Matocha (10) gets past Shepherd Rams defenders Kevin Couser (52) and DB Devon Lynch (1) in the third quarter of the NCAA Division II semifinal football game at Marv Kay Stadium December 10, 2022. Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

"Just cause he's at the helm doesn't mean anything changes. We're still going to be explosive, we're still going to be fun to watch."

Sterbick and Harlon Hill award-winning quarterback John Matocha have engineered one of the most dynamic offenses in Division II. Through seven games, the Orediggers offensive is averaging 45.6 points per game, good for top-10 in the country. Their 17-game winning streak against RMAC opponents dates back to 2021.

And yes, the Orediggers are no doubt proud of the timeless "one week at a time" mantra succeeding this season. But the real goal of 2023? Revenge for last year's 41-14 loss to Ferris State in the national championship.

A year older and wiser, Mines believes reaching the finish line isn't just a possibility.... it's the expectation.

"This year we have a lot of sixth year guys, a lot of fifth year guys who are in their last year of eligibility," Matocha said. "And we've made those few runs deep into the playoffs and to the national championship. So I think that having the experience and going almost the distance has really helped us and put our eye back on the goal."

"We did not feel good about how things went in the title game," Sterbick said. "And our guys really took it to heart: right away getting in the weight room in January and carrying it through the year. We're really just worried about this week... but at the same time we're trying to be nearsighted and farsighted, and just give it everything we have to get back to McKinney."

The Orediggers next opponent is on the road against RMAC opponent Black Hills State Oct. 21.