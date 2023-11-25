Colorado School of Mines kicks off their quest for a football national championship

The Colorado college football team with the best record isn't the Buffs, Rams or even Falcons. It's the Colorado School of Mines, who kicked off their playoff run for a national championship Saturday in Golden with a 56-10 win over Augustana.

"We are the Orediggers baby," said Nico Gonzalez who was at the game.

The team is led by their quarterback John Matocha who fans think pretty highly of, for a good reason.

"NCAA record most touchdowns...get out if here," said Gonzalez. "Not DII, not DIII, DI, of all time. That's John Matocha. He's a computer science major. He's got a brain. That's a unit, and he's got a 'stache!"

It was cold and snowy from the first whistle to the last but that didn't stop football fans from coming out and supporting the home team.

"Absolutely not. This is football weather," said Gonzalez.

The Orediggers are ranked No. 1 in Division II, and in the playoffs for the fifth time in as many years. They made it to the national championship game last year but fell short.

This year, they think they have a legitimate shot at bringing a title to Golden. Fans think it's an inevitability behind the play of their star quarterback, who they think might be better than some pros.

"Tyson Bagent, he's way better. Way better," said Gonzalez.

Mines will now host Central Washington in the Regional Semifinal in Golden Dec. 2.