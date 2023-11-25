Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado School of Mines kicks off their quest for a football national championship

By Michael Abeyta

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado School of Mines kicks off their quest for a football national championship
Colorado School of Mines kicks off their quest for a football national championship 02:03

The Colorado college football team with the best record isn't the Buffs, Rams or even Falcons. It's the Colorado School of Mines, who kicked off their playoff run for a national championship Saturday in Golden with a 56-10 win over Augustana.

"We are the Orediggers baby," said Nico Gonzalez who was at the game.

donkeys.jpg
CBS

The team is led by their quarterback John Matocha who fans think pretty highly of, for a good reason.

"NCAA record most touchdowns...get out if here," said Gonzalez. "Not DII, not DIII, DI, of all time. That's John Matocha. He's a computer science major. He's got a brain. That's a unit, and he's got a 'stache!"

qb.jpg
CBS

It was cold and snowy from the first whistle to the last but that didn't stop football fans from coming out and supporting the home team.

"Absolutely not. This is football weather," said Gonzalez.

The Orediggers are ranked No. 1 in Division II, and in the playoffs for the fifth time in as many years. They made it to the national championship game last year but fell short. 

helmet.jpg
CBS

This year, they think they have a legitimate shot at bringing a title to Golden. Fans think it's an inevitability behind the play of their star quarterback, who they think might be better than some pros.

c0025-ff.jpg
CBS

"Tyson Bagent, he's way better. Way better," said Gonzalez.

Mines will now host Central Washington in the Regional Semifinal in Golden Dec. 2.

Michael Abeyta
Michael-Abeyta.jpg

Michael Abeyta is a general assignment reporter/MSJ for CBS News Colorado. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on November 25, 2023 / 5:35 PM MST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.