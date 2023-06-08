Colorado School of Mines breaks ground on child care facility for staff and students

With a 3-year-old and a 2-year-old, Kevin Grovina and his wife are always busy.

"Extremely busy it's a struggle getting them out the door in the morning," he expressed.

Every morning they leave their home in Golden, take their kids to a childcare facility miles away in Arvada and then turn around to come back for work at Colorado School of Mines.

A spot he says came after being put on a long waitlist.

"It was very challenging I think for the most part the biggest challenge is in the infant side," he recalled.

Having experienced the struggle firsthand he was excited as Director of Treasury to help pull together a project on campus offering childcare to employees and students.

Vice president of Colorado School of Mines, Kirsten Volpi, says the project will fill a need for employees, while strengthening the school.

"In order to be able to help with retention to help recruit more diverse faculty in particular women this is something that is really important for us," she said.

It was an idea formed years ago, but put on hold during COVID and then reignited this year with construction finally underway.

The brand new facility will welcome more than 100 children from infants to Pre-K.

"Having a benefit like this is going to rally make a big difference for us have more of balanced relationship with our community as well as our employees," she said.

While it's still more than a year away from opening, Grovina's already looking forward to a shortened commute.

"We will at least be able to take our youngest here, maybe sometimes even in the bike trailer," he laughed.

The cost will be in line with other facilities in and around Denver, but the school hopes to receive grants in order to try and cut some of the cost to graduate students.