Former Colorado school kitchen employee arrested, facing charges of sexual assault of a child

A former Colorado school employee has been arrested on multiple charges related to sexual assault of a child and sexual exploitation of a child, law enforcement officials said on Friday.

John Michael Beccia Jr., 35, of Highlands Ranch, was arrested on Wednesday, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. Beccia worked in the Douglas County School District's Nutrition Services as an assistant kitchen manager at Mountain Vista High School starting in November 2025, the sheriff's office said. The high school says he is no longer employed by the school district.

Investigators were tipped off and say Beccia "was in possession of child pornography. During the course of the investigation, deputies and detectives uncovered additional evidence leading to further criminal charges."

John Michael Beccia Jr. Douglas County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office says the school district was notified of the arrest and is cooperating with the investigation.

Beccia was booked into the Douglas County Detention Facility on a $100,000 bond. He's due back in court on Wednesday.

Investigators don't believe any Mountain Vista High School students are victims of Beccia, but are asking anyone who might have been, or who knows someone who might have been, a victim of his to contact the Douglas County sheriff's Office.

Mountain Vista High School's principal sent a letter to the school community on Friday that confirmed Beccia no longer works for DCSD and also said, "At this time, law enforcement's investigation has not identified any Mountain Vista High School students as victims, but detectives are asking anyone with information related to this case, or who believes they or someone they know may be a victim, to contact Detective Clay at sclay@dcsheriff.net."

"I know it is concerning to receive news of this nature. Please know the safety and well-being of every student is of primary importance to Mountain Vista High School and the Douglas County School District," Mountain Vista High School Principal Rob Ceglie wrote in the letter.