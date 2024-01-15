Colorado school closings reported for Tuesday amid dangerous arctic cold front

Students in several Colorado school districts will have a snow day on Tuesday. Others will still have to go to class on Tuesday morning, but they will be on a delayed start.

The school districts where school is canceled include Jeffco Public Schools, Westminster Public Schools, 27J Schools, Adams 14, Mapleton Public Schools, Weld RE-4 Windsor/Severance, Weld County RE-3J, Greeley Evans School District 6 and Johnstown-Milliken Re-5J. The mountain schools in the Boulder Valley School District will be closed on Tuesday, and other schools in BVSD will be on a delayed start.

Westminster's school administrators made the announcement that they'd be closed on Tuesday very early. On Sunday night they posted a message on their website saying: "Because the National Weather Service is predicting dangerously cold temperatures and wind chill for the morning of Tuesday, Janaury 16, WPS is closing schools on Tuesday. We are announcing the decision as early as possible so families have time to make child care arrangements."

Jeffco Public Schools made their closure announcement early Monday afternoon. They wrote in a Facebook post: "Due to the unprecedented length of sustained low temperatures that is forecasted to continue tomorrow, all Jeffco Public Schools buildings and facilities will be closed Tuesday, January 16. This will give us time to assess district facilities and prepare them to safely serve students."

The arctic cold front that is bringing extremely cold temperatures to the Denver metro area as well as much of the rest of the state isn't expected to move out until sometime on Tuesday, and more snow continued falling on Monday during the day.

