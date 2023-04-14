Watch CBS News
Do you recognize this person? Police say fan attacked Colorado Rockies mascot Dinger at Monday's game

By CBSColorado.com Staff

The search continues for a person who attacked Colorado Rockies mascot Dinger at Coors Field during Monday's game. Police have released a picture of the suspect and are asking for help finding them. 

dinger-tackled-5vo1-transfer-frame-542.jpg
Denver Police

Investigators have issued an alert after the fan climbed on top of the dugout and tackled the purple dinosaur. 

dinger-tackled-5vo1-transfer-frame-160.jpg
Denver Police

That fan is wanted for assault. 

First published on April 14, 2023 / 9:17 AM

First published on April 14, 2023 / 9:17 AM

