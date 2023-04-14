Do you recognize this person? Police say fan attacked Colorado Rockies mascot Dinger at Monday's game

Do you recognize this person? Police say fan attacked Colorado Rockies mascot Dinger

Do you recognize this person? Police say fan attacked Colorado Rockies mascot Dinger

Do you recognize this person? Police say fan attacked Colorado Rockies mascot Dinger

The search continues for a person who attacked Colorado Rockies mascot Dinger at Coors Field during Monday's game. Police have released a picture of the suspect and are asking for help finding them.

Denver Police

Investigators have issued an alert after the fan climbed on top of the dugout and tackled the purple dinosaur.

Denver Police

That fan is wanted for assault.