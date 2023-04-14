Do you recognize this person? Police say fan attacked Colorado Rockies mascot Dinger at Monday's game
The search continues for a person who attacked Colorado Rockies mascot Dinger at Coors Field during Monday's game. Police have released a picture of the suspect and are asking for help finding them.
Investigators have issued an alert after the fan climbed on top of the dugout and tackled the purple dinosaur.
That fan is wanted for assault.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.