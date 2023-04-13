Denver police hope to identify suspect accused of assaulting Rockies mascot Dinger

Police in Denver are teaming up with the Colorado Rockies to identify a suspect wanted for assaulting the team's mascot Dinger. Investigators said it happened during Monday's game at Coors Field.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 10: Colorado Rockies mascot Dinger performs before the Spring Training game against the San Francisco Giants at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on March 10, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona. DSP2018 / Getty Images

A video that was posted on Twitter shows what appears to be a man tackling Dinger. No one has been identified in the assault.