Denver police hope to identify suspect accused of assaulting Rockies mascot Dinger

By CBSColorado.com Staff

Denver police hope to identify suspect accused of assaulting Rockies mascot Dinger
Police in Denver are teaming up with the Colorado Rockies to identify a suspect wanted for assaulting the team's mascot Dinger. Investigators said it happened during Monday's game at Coors Field. 

San Francisco Giants v Colorado Rockies
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 10: Colorado Rockies mascot Dinger performs before the Spring Training game against the San Francisco Giants at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on March 10, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona. DSP2018 / Getty Images

A video that was posted on Twitter shows what appears to be a man tackling Dinger. No one has been identified in the assault. 

First published on April 13, 2023 / 4:20 PM

