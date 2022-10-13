Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black to return for 2023 season

Colorado Rockies rookie Wynton Bernard and his mom talk about his journey to MLB

Despite the Colorado Rockies' 68-94 season, the franchise announced that manager Bud Black would be returning next year. The Rockies did announce some changes to the coaching staff.

Those changes include third base and infield coach Stu Cole who has been reassigned to a minor league staff position. Hitting coach Dave Magadan and the Rockies have "agreed to mutually part ways" according to the Rockies.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 18: Manager Bud Black #10 of the Colorado Rockies stands on the field prior to a game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on September 18, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. © Nuccio DiNuzzo Photography / Getty Images

The following positions will return next season, including Black, bullpen coach Reid Cornelius, first base coach Ron Gideon, assistant hitting coach Andy González, assistant hitting coach P.J. Pilittere, bench coach Mike Redmond and pitching coach Darryl Scott.

Earlier this week, Rockies owner Dick Monfort sent a letter to season ticket holders where he called the 2022 season "unacceptable."

"It has now been four years since our last postseason appearance, and this is not acceptable," wrote Monfort. "Our road record was abysmal, our defense was not what we are accustomed to, our situational hitting was disappointing, and our pitching was inconsistent. Excuses serve no purpose, and we are committed to devoting all our efforts this off-season to improving this team for 2023."

The last time the Rockies won 68 or fewer games was in 2015 and the team has had only 2 winning campaigns in the last 12 seasons.

Despite the team's disappointing play on the field, the Rockies still ranked in the top 10 in Major League Baseball attendance.