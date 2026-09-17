Beloved hot dog vendor outside Coors Field in Denver set to retire after 31 seasons

For generations of Colorado Rockies fans, a stop at Diamond Dawgs has been as much a part of gameday in Denver as finding a seat inside Coors Field.

After 31 seasons serving hot dogs, brats and conversation from the corner of 19th and Wynkoop, owner Joyl Watkins is preparing to retire and serve his final frank.

CBS

"It's just time. My body's giving out," he said with a laugh.

Watkins has been a fixture outside Coors Field since the ballpark opened in 1995, watching Denver change around him while building a loyal following of customers who have returned year after year. He said when he first started selling hot dogs, Denver's light rail system didn't even exist yet.

"Joyl's a celebrity down here, he really is," longtime friend and occasional Diamond Dawgs employee Reed Haddock said.

Joyl Watkins CBS

Watkins said the relationships he built are what kept him coming back season after season.

"It's more of a family-type situation because we've all known each other for so long," Watkins said.

Many customers said they've been stopping at Diamond Dawgs since childhood, returning as adults to continue a tradition they first shared with their families. On game days, hugs and greetings are common as familiar faces stop by the stand before heading into the stadium.

"You just meet all kinds of people, and everybody is in a good mood that goes into the stadium, even if the Rockies are losing," Watkins said.

During his three decades outside Coors Field, Watkins witnessed some of the franchise's biggest moments, including the Rockies' run to the 2007 World Series.

"The World Series, yes, that was a blast!" he said.

CBS Colorado's Kelly Werthmann interviews Diamond Dawgs employee Reed Haddock. CBS

His retirement has been met with surprise and sadness from many regulars, but Watkins said the decision ultimately came down to spending more time with family and friends.

"I can join you for a game now," he told one of his many regulars.

As the Rockies' final home games of the season approach, customers continue lining up for one more hot dog and a chance to thank the man behind the cart.

"I love you, Joyl. I'm going to miss you," Haddock told him.

Watkins said he plans to remain connected to the team he has served alongside for more than 30 years. Asked what he'll miss most, Watkins didn't hesitate.

"The people."

The Rockies close out their 2026 home schedule Sept. 24 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. For many fans, it will mark not only the end of a baseball season, but the end of an era outside Coors Field. It's where Watkins spent more than 30 seasons welcoming baseball fans, making countless friends and becoming a game-day tradition in his own right.