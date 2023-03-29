Rockies announce 30th anniversary celebration plans

2023 marks 30 years that the Rockies have played Major League Baseball in Denver, and on Wednesday, the team announced plans to honor that milestone throughout the season.

Rockies alumni, moments and milestones will be celebrated throughout the year.

"We are thrilled to celebrate 30 years of Major League Baseball in the Mile High City," Rockies Owner, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dick Monfort said. "We look forward to honoring Rockies alumni, special moments and most of all the greatest fans in baseball, as we relive an amazing 30 years of Rockies baseball all season long."

On Sunday, April 9th against the Washington Nationals, the 30th anniversary of the first Rockies home game played in Colorado, the first 20,000 fans will receive a 30th Anniversary commemorative pennant, courtesy of King Soopers.

On Sunday, May 28th against the New York Mets, the first 15,000 fans will get a 30th Anniversary baseball card set, presented by Brakes Plus. There will also be a celebration featuring former outfielder Brad Hawpe and pitchers Jason Jennings and Ubaldo Jimenez.

On Sunday, June 11th against the San Diego Padres, STIHL will provide an anniversary trucker hat to the first 15,000 fans. A celebration that day is scheduled to feature former pitcher Aaron Cook and former manager Clint Hurdle.

On Sunday, July 30th against the Oakland Athletics, the first 15,000 fans will get a Carlos Gonzalez snapback hat, courtesy of Coca-Cola. A ceremony that day is set to feature former pitchers Pedro Astacio and Jorge De La Rosa, and former outfielder Carlos Gonzalez.

On Saturday, August 19th against the Chicago White Sox, the first 17,000 fans will get a 30th Anniversary Todd Helton jersey from King Soopers. That night's celebration will feature former first baseman Todd Helton. There will also be a first-ever postgame drone show for fans.

Finally, on Saturday, September 16th against the San Francisco Giants, the Rockies will give away another promotional item that has yet to be announced. The ceremony that night will feature the Blake Street Bombers - former outfielders Dante Bichette, Ellis Burks, Vinny Castilla, and Larry Walker.

For each home game this season, the Sand Lot Brewery will feature a special 30th anniversary beer brewed at the stadium, with special cups available for purchase. In-game giveaways will feature an anniversary theme, as well.